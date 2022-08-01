Aaditya Thackeray Silent On ED's Charges Against Raut; Dares Eknath Shinde To Fight Polls

Amid rising trouble for Shiv Sena following the arrest of party leader Sanjay Raut, former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray stayed mum on the charges against the MP. While addressing a Jansabha on Monday in Mumbai, the Yuva Sena chief instead targeted the Maharashtra Eknath Shinde-led faction and dared them to fight elections.

"I have no anger inside me for you. People of Maharashtra have been cheated, state's dignity has been betrayed. I have seen many times before that MLAs switch sides. But something has forced these traitors (audience screams ED). This has become public, but, I would like to tell all of you people that I have no hard feelings. Go wherever you feel safe I have no problem. If you have shame left then resign as MLAs and fight polls against us. "Satta Jitegi ya Satya (Power will win or Truth ). But whoever feels guilty and is apologetic for betraying the party that gave you this name, the door of Matoshree will always be open for you because there are so many people among the 40 traitors who returned and we gave them equal respect and position. We trusted them blindly and didn't even realise when they stabbed our back. The spineless people betrayed us and for that, they went to Surat and from there to Guwahati," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya further said, "Two photos emerged from Assam at that time; on one side we saw people dying in floods, and on the other hand MLAs were chilling at the 5-star hotel and living luxurious lives. The whole of Maharashtra knows who are the real traitors. You have the numbers come and challenge us in the elections".

ED arrests Sanjay Raut

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. At about 12.05 am on Monday, he was formally arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not cooperating in the investigation.

