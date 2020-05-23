Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP's 'Maharashtra Bachao' Protest; Alleges Divisive Politics

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray unleashed an attack on the BJP on Friday. Thackeray's reaction comes after the state unit of BJP initiated their 'Maharashtra Bachao (Save Maharashtra)' campaign. The Shiv Sena leader blamed the BJP for engaging in politics amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ: BJP Seeks Black-band & Dupatta 'My House-My Battlefield' Protest Against CM Uddhav

'This party has forgotten the pandemic'

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray fumed at the opposition and slammed it for engaging in politics even as the state faces the threat of Coronavirus crisis. He alleged that BJP is the only party in the world to engage in divisive politics and spreading fear and hatred.

One political party state unit has set a new low and a new world record- the only party in the world to indulge in politics and in spreading fear, hate and division when the world has forgotten all of it to help each other. This party has forgotten the pandemic. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 22, 2020

READ: Maharashtra Breaches Its Earlier Single-highest One-day COVID-19 Tally With 2940 New Cases

Apart from that Thackeray also hit out at the BJP for their 'Maharashtra Bachao' agitation and using children for politics. He remarked that the BJP has forgotten about the ongoing Coronavirus.

Absolutely shameful, what lust for power politics can make leaders do. Making kids stand in the heat, with their masks lowered, not covering the face for a political protest when we need to keep them safe and indoors. Corona ko bhul gaye, politics pyaara hai. pic.twitter.com/fmxFKUdssB — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 22, 2020

READ: Maharashtra Fixes Price Cap On Pvt Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Cases

‘Mera Angan, Mera Ranangan (my home, my battlefield) – Save Maharashtra’

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday protested against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and alleged that it is not capable of handling the coronavirus crisis. The opposition asked the Maharashtra residents to support the protest by coming out of their balconies, dressed in black, holding placards and raising slogans against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, having recorded 44,582 coronavirus cases; of these, 12,583 patients have recovered while 1,517 have died.

READ: 'Is This You Aaditya Thackeray': Rahul Mahajan Asks Sharing An Old Pic Featuring Former PM