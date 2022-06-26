Aaditya Thackeray Slams CRPF Security To Shinde Camp: 'Kashmiri Pandits Should've Got It'

After warning the Eknath Shinde camp of potential action in the coming days, Aaditya Thackeray stated that Kashmiri Pandits and flood-affected people in Assam deserved CRPF security more than the dissident camp. Notably, amid the increasing protests and violence at the offices of the MLAs of the Shinde camp in Maharashtra in the last two days, the Centre has announced a Y+ security cover to the rebel legislators. The security cover usually includes an 11-member crew of 1-2 NSG commandos and police personnel. Two PSOs are also a part of the security group. In this case, about 4-5 CRPF commandos will be deputed to every MLA after they are back in Maharashtra.

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MLA from Worli, addressing party workers said, "The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, which should have been used to provide security to the Kashmiri Pandits and the flood-stricken population in Assam is being provided to the MLAs of the Ekanath Shinde camp."

Centre provides Y+ Security to 15 MLAs of the rebel camp residing in Radisson Blue Hotel, Guwahati

The central government on June 26 sanctioned Y+ security (India's fourth security level) to the 15 MLAs of the dissident camp of the Shiv Sena, who flew to Guwahati post the crisis triggered after the Maharashtra Legislative Elections (MLC) on June 20.

The CRPF has been tasked to provide security by the Department of Home Affairs. The 15 leaders include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar,Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumare.

Governor demands security for Shinde camp MLAs

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, demanding police security to the MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction. This comes a day after Shinde alleged the Home Ministry has withdrawn the security of 15 MLAs camping with him.

More protests against rebel MLAs erupt

Amid the political uncertainty that has gripped the state for a week, incidents of violence by both factions of the Shiv Sena have been reported from multiple cities with supporters vandalising vehicles, offices and posters of leaders belonging to the opposite side.

Supporters of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant vandalised the vehicle of a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Beed. Shiv Sena workers protested against the rebel MLAs in Mumbai and Pune. This also comes a day after Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde addressed a massive rally in Mumbai on June 25.