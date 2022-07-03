Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt Over Aarey Metro Shed Decision; 'not Just About Trees'

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray lambasted the Eknath Shinde-led government for shifting of the Metro 3 car shed to Aarey urging them to not cast 'hate' for them on Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray announced that he would not be able to partake in the scheduled protests owing to the 2-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha and stated that Aarey wasn’t only about 2700+ trees, but about the biodiversity that they are seeking to preserve in Mumbai.

Since I have to attend the sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today, I will be missing out on the protest for Aarey Forest and the MMRCL land.

I humbly urge new Govt to reconsider its decision.

I humbly urge new Govt to reconsider its decision.

Don't cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai.

Aarey isn’t only about 2700+ trees, it is about it’s biodiversity that we are seeking to protect in our Mumbai.

There are daily sightings of leopards and other smaller species in the carshed spot and around it.

We're proud of declaring more than 800 acres as forest around it.

While the carshed work was given a stay by the then CM, Uddhav Thackeray ji, the work on the Line 3 was fully supported to be carried on. The alternate location of Kanjurmarg, disputed by GoI, will fit in depots for metro lines 3,4,6,14 into 1 space, thus saving on cost & time.

Line 6 would anyway need a carshed, either at Kanjurmarg (which was originally thought of in 2018) or at Pahadi Goregaon. Having studied both, both are feasible for Line 3 too.

Metros don't go to carshed after every trip, they need stabilising lines, that are missing for Line 3.

This is about sustainable development and better planning. This is about Mumbai's development and we staying here instead of being handed over a badly planned project that destroys our Mumbai's Aarey Forest.

In his first public address after stepping down as the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had hit out at the incumbent government over turning over the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime's (MVA) decision to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony. While addressing the press conference, he stated that the current government is free to vent out their anger on him, but warned them against doing it on the environment and the Mumbaikars.

"Attack me, but don't attack Mumbai. Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed and Aarey rule. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai," Uddhav Thackeray said.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Uddhav Thackeray's criticism and asserted that his government is not working with the feeling of revenge.

Eknath Shinde said, "The government will not work with the feeling of revenge. Whichever project needs to be completed, we will try to get it done within the given timeframe and whatever will be for the benefit of the citizens, the government will do the same."

On October 11, 2020, the then-Maharashtra CM Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between BJP and Shiv Sena in recent years. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to th