Aaditya Thackeray Takes Oath As Minister In Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray has also been sworn in as a Cabinet Minister. Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli seat and became a first-time MLA, and he is one of the youngest ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet.

After over a month of taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will expand his Cabinet on Monday. A list accessed by Republic confirms that the NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. As per sources, the NCP leader is also expected to additionally head the Home Ministry. Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

READ: MASSIVE: Aaditya Thackeray emerges Maharashtra Minister, Ajit Pawar Dy CM; Full list out

READ: Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Aaditya to take oath in father Uddhav Thackeray's govt