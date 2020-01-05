'Tourism Has Greater Scope Of Building And Enhancing Economy': Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday confirmed that he has been allocated the State Tourism and Environment ministries under the Maha Vikas Aghadi led Maharashtra government. He said that he was happy with the ministries given to him and would work for the development of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the allocation of portfolios in the State cabinet as finalised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to the media Thackeray said, "I have got Tourism and Environment and will take everyone together and work. Tourism in Maharashtra has a greater scope of building and enhancing the economy. Our state has different forts, health tourism, eco-tourism, and taking all this together we can help develop tourism in Maharashtra. There are lots of work to do in these sectors and the portfolio given to me is something of my liking and also the people I will be working with are very well known to me."

READ | Maharashtra Portfolios: CM Uddhav Thackeray Keeps Multiple Major Ministries With Himself

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on December 30 took oath as Minister in Maharashtra Government. According to sources, Aaditya was likely to get the Environment or Higher Education Ministry. His mother Rashmi Thackeray and younger brother Tejas Thackeray were also present at the oath-taking.

READ | As Aaditya Thackeray Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister, Watch Brother Tejas React

Portfolio Allocation

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to reportedly hold the charges of a few ministries that were not allocated to any Ministers. This includes the Ministry of General Administration, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Law and Judiciary and other departments.

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Planning has been allocated to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while the Home Ministry has been allocated to NCP's Anil Deshmukh and Urban Development Ministry has been allocated to Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated Revenue Ministry and Aaditya Thackeray has been given the portfolio of Environment, Tourism and Protocol. Notably, Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum portfolios' which includes Finance, Home, Irrigation, etc.

READ | Sharad Pawar-led NCP Gets Most Of 'plum' Portfolios In Thackeray-led Maharashtra Govt

READ | Ajit Pawar Admits Having Differences In Portfolio Distribution, Says CM Will Take Call