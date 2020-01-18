'Let's Not Talk About Past': Aaditya Thackeray Washes Shiv Sena's Hands Off Veer Savarkar

Amid controversy over Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's take on those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, Worli MLA and CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday has distanced his party from the remark. In what can be seen as Sena washing-off its hands from Savarkar, Thackeray while speaking to reporters said that the focus must be on current situation and not on the past. He went on to say that all those who fought for India's independence are Ratnas. He also placed the ball in BJP's court, stating that decision on Bharat Ratna can be taken BJP government at the Centre.

"There should not be controversy. Bharat Ratna can be given by BJP at the Centre. Let's not talk about the past. Instead, unemployment, low GDP are the things we should talk about. All those who fought for the independence of the country are ratnas (jewel), we now need to think whether the country is actually running for peace and prosperity," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna - it is up to Home Ministry," said Raut.

This comes as yet another point of difference between the Maha-Aghadi alliance partners - Congress and Sena. While Raut had earlier said that those speaking against Savarkar has dirt in their mind, Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi had mocked him while addressing a rally in the national capital.

BJP's poll promise

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP in its manifesto had pitched for honouring Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. The Shiv Sena and the BJP fought the assembly election as Mahayuti alliance and the Sena did not have a different manifesto. Under its manifesto section 'State's identity, proud heritage' - the BJP made the poll promise of honouring Veer Savarkar, Savitribai Phule, and Jyotiba Phule with the award.

