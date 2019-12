Ahead of Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray visited Congress leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi to invite them for the ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Thackeray while addressing the media said that he was unsure if Sonia Gandhi would come for the ceremony but the Maha Aghadi Alliance (NCP-Cong-Sena) would work together for the progress of Maharashtra.