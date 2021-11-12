Aam Aadmi Party Announces First List Of Candidates For 2022 Punjab Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the list consisting of the first 10 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. All 10 of the selected candidates are the sitting legislators and have been assigned the candidature from their present seats.

AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema will defend his Dirba assembly constituency, Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan. The list was released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. All the selected candidates are first-time legislators.

The missing people from the list

One of the MLAs, Rupinder Kaur Ruby from Bathinda Rural deserted the AAP and joined Congress on Wednesday. Another prominent AAP leader Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal from the Raikot district lauded Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and expressed support for him for the upcoming elections. Even though the MLA said he is not planning to jump the ship, however, his words have left the AAP in disarray, raising concern over the party’s leadership.

Harpal Cheema of Aam Aadmi Party revealed that Ruby was not being awarded an election ticket and therefore she decided to switch the parties. Earlier, during the rebellion of Sukhpal Khaira against the AAP leadership, both Ruby and Hissowal openly backed him. During the previous general assembly elections, the party won 20 seats in total, however, they only have 11 seats remaining. As many as five MLAs joined opposition Congress. Two other leaders have been out of politics due to personal reasons or due to suspensions. The last two MLAs, Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa have not been an active part of the legislation of the state.