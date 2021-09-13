In a big development, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday has claimed that it has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a sarcastic tweet, AAP leader and the party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha hit out at the BJP and stated that AAP has received a 'love letter from Modi Government's favourite agency', the Enforcement Directorate. He further claimed that the BJP is 'rattled'. In addition, Chadha also informed that he will address an important press conference at AAP headquarters on Monday at 1.30 pm.

The AAP leader has cried foul and said that during his press conference, he will expose the political witch hunt of his party being carried out by the BJP. This comes amid a tussle between the AAP and the BJP and ahead of several key assembly elections that are set to take place in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where the AAP is eyeing to make inroads and expand its base.

In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the 𝐄𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞.



I will address an important press conference today, 130pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 13, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Chadha said that AAP was the only challenger for the BJP. He remarked that AAP was the reason for CM changes in Uttarakhand and Gujarat. He asserted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was the preferred choice as they talked of 'politics of work'.

"BJP and Congress are playing the game of musical chairs. There is a hidden partnership and understanding between them. As a result of this, in Uttrakhand and Gujarat, BJP is not able to deliver the promises and Congress efficiently couldn't play the opposition too". Chadha said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, AAP will kick off its Uttar Pradesh rally as party leader and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will hold a 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Ayodhya on September 14. The party has said that Sisodia will introduce nationalism to UP citizens. The AAP has set its eyes on all 403 seats in UP. However, it has not announced any alliance so far.