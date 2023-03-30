Aam Aadmi Party Sharpens Attack On Centre, Says Govt Not Focussing On Core Issues

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday sharpened its attack on the Centre and criticised it for not focussing on core issues of the country. Gopal Rai, the Delhi environment minister, also accused the BJP-led central government of destroying the independence of central agencies. "The central agencies were formed for independent enquiry that will reveal the truth and based on that judiciary can give a verdict. But the Central government has destroyed the freedom of the central agencies and is trying to control them. Even the country's judiciary is being pressurised. Election Commission is being influenced," Rai said, while announcing his party's campaign to put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across 22 states in 11 languages.

"It feels like PM Modi is on a mission to capture the country in his fist irrespective of unemployment, and inflation. This is called a dictatorship. When the opposition raises its voice they are being silenced. Centre just want to end the democracy in the country," Gopal Rai added. The Aam Aadmi Party's escalating attack on the BJP comes after two of the party's ex-ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, were arrested in cases involving corruption charges.

The AAP leader further said the people had high expectations when PM Modi came to power nine years ago with the 'Acche Din Aaenge' promise. He added that the party will carry out a poster campaign at all main universities of the country.