Aam Aadmi Party To Contest All 68 Seats In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Next Year

A month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced it will contest all the seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election, the party has again pitched the same idea during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. The Party's state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta announced that AAP has decided to contest all 68 seats in next year's Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

This would be the sixth state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa where the party tried to expand its footprints at the national level, by contesting in Assembly elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in November 2022," said party state in-charge.

Notably, Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the hilly region of Himachal Pradesh in November next year. Apart from Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party has also planned to field its candidates in the Goa elections which is scheduled for the next year. On September 20, Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa to drum up support for his party ahead of Assembly polls. According to AAP Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre, Kejriwal arrived in Goa in the afternoon and visited Shree Rudreshwar Temple in Harvalem village. It is worth noting that the village is a part of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sankhalim Assembly constituency.

"Kejriwal was given a grand welcome at the airport by AAP volunteers. He met taxi drivers and heard their problems amid the pandemic. They praised the Delhi government for giving Rs 5,000 as support to taxi drivers during the lockdown. Kejriwal also met a delegation of the Bhandari Samaj," Mhambre said.

AAP tries to woo Punjab voters

Earlier this month, the party had started a campaign against rising unemployment in the vacation state and requested people to choose the Kejriwal-led party as the Saffron party has failed to fulfil the promises made during previous Assembly elections. The party claimed that BJP has failed to provide jobs to the youths of Goa. The party is also campaigning for the Punjab election which is also scheduled for the next year. Recently, it has announced to provide free 300 units of power to the people of the state if it forms the next government.

(Image: Twitter/CMODelhi)