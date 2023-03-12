AAP Accuses BJP Of Making India Opposition-less; Claims ‘They Want One Nation, One Party'

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party is aiming to turn democracy into autocracy. Naming the leaders of AAP and other Opposition parties, the AAP leader said that there would be no cases against them if they were in BJP. Alleging that the BJP wants to bring the rule of ‘one nation, one party, one leader’, Chadha stated that 95 per cent of cases filed by the CBI from 2014 to 2022 are against the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha named leaders of various political parties including, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, K Kavitha, Sanjay Raut and Farooq Abdullah, and said, “If these leaders join BJP, all the cases pending against him by CBI and ED will be closed. This is the reality of the country.”

“BJP’s goal is to turn democracy into autocracy. They want to turn the country into one nation, one party, and one leader. BJP is a washing machine and if Opposition leaders join it, the CBI and ED cases against them will end,” he alleged.

Claiming that BJP is targeting the Opposition parties of the country, Chadha said, “BJP is like a washing machine, where it gives clean chit to the corrupt without detergent! On one side Manish Sisodia is being presented as a culprit even though they were unable to find anything against him. While on the other hand, BJP MLA of Karnataka got anticipatory bail even after receiving Rs 8 Crore cash from his house.”

The AAP leader's attack on BJP came in view of the ongoing probe against his party leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case. The ED on Friday alleged the involvement of South link in the case and is questioning BRS leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha.

Chadha targets BJP leaders

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leaders, AAP leader Raghav Chadha named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari, Narayan Rane, and Mukul Roy and said that these were the corrupt leaders who were being investigated by investigation agencies but the probe on them stopped after they joined BJP.

Quoting the number of cases filed against the leaders of Opposition parties, the AAP leader said, “BJP's goal is to convert Democracy to Autocracy. 95% of the cases registered by the CBI from 2014 to 2022 is on Opposition parties.”

Sisodia in judicial custody

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was shifted to Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, February 6, remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case. The development came after Sisodia was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation of the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy.

While Manish Sisodia was in CBI custody, he alleged that he is being 'mentally harassed' by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “They are not using third-degree torture but are making me sit for questioning for as long as 9 to 10 hours asking me the same questions again and again. It is no less than mental harassment,” he added.