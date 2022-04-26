AAP Accuses BJP Of 'planning Big Riots In Delhi' After Grenade Found In Mohammadpur

After a grenade was found in Mohammadpur in Delhi on Monday, AAP has accused BJP will keep raising such issues and they are planning for big riots in Delhi. He also slammed the BJP for doing no development work in the national capital for the last 15 years and has only played with the sentiments of the people. He held the saffron party responsible for the last two riots, saying BJP provoked people to fight against each other.

AAP's MLA and National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj lashing out at the BJP said, "BJP has nothing to show in the Municipal Corporation in Delhi (MCD) and in the last 15 years the party has done nothing in the national capital". Further adding and responding on the grenade found in Mohammadpur he said, "They will keep raising such issue until the next elections. They have provoked people and are responsible for the past two riots and are planning big riots in the future in Delhi. They are playing with the sentiments of the people."

Grenade found in Mohammadpur in Delhi

Earlier on April 25, a bag carrying a grenade was found in the South West Delhi's Mohammadpur locality. The police accompanied by a bomb disposal squad immediately rushed to the spot after receiving a call regarding such a bag. "An old and rusted grenade has been recovered from Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot," said the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police further stated, "In view of the sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken."

In February, a suspicious bag with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in Delhi's old Seemapuri area. The IED was recovered after intercepting multiple calls, which helped in the recovery of the IED device.

Right before Republic Day this year, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Delhi Police from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur.

