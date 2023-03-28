AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Divert Attention From Adani Issue As US Backs Rahul Gandhi

Hours after the US stated that it is closely watching the development in Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification case, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday reiterated that the action on the Congress leader has been taken by the BJP-led central government to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Reiterating the accusation on the BJP-led central government, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP government showed so much hurry in the case of Rahul Gandhi, but is conveniently ignoring the demand of the 18 opposition parties to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani issue.”

“People of the country are suffering, but BJP and PM Modi ji is not ready to say a word against Adani. The central government just wants to divert attention from the Adani issue and is therefore targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This government is the most corrupt government of the country," he added.

BJP asks US to get informed

Responding to the US comments in the matter involving the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy stated that the foreign country is less informed about why the Congress leader was disqualified from the Lower House. Stating that US should first clear facts before speaking, Swamy welcomed the country’s concern and said it would allow India to speak on the atrocities faced by the Indians there.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “I would like to welcome the US move as it would enable us to speak up on the atrocities faced by the Indians there. During the time of Mrs Indira Gandhi’s reign. We can actually inform them about the incident that this is what he has done and this is the case against him. They should actually know about the facts before commenting on anything.”

US backs Rahul Gandhi

In what is seen as a big support by the Congress party, the United States on Tuesday said that it is “closely watching” the developments in connection with the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It further added the strengthening of democratic values and freedom of expression remains to be the cornerstone of the relations between both countries.

Addressing his maiden press conference, Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson said, “Respect for rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Rahul Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."