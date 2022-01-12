AAP Accuses BJP-ruled SDMC Of Colluding With 'private Mafia' To Destroy Delhi's Heritage

Ahead of the upcoming municipal polls in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack against BJP councillors, who are ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Wednesday alleged that the BJP led MCD is determined to sell all the heritage buildings in the national capital to the ‘private mafia.’

Claiming that the South MCD led by BJP leaders is trying to lease the historical buildings of Delhi to private owners to ‘fill the pockets of their own leaders,’ Atishi alleged that “BJP-ruled South MCD is now shamelessly going to sell historic buildings of Delhi to the private mafia. South MCD has put on the agenda for its upcoming standing committee meeting that they will now sell or lease out Delhi’s heritage properties to private owners.”

'Hand over heritage sites to Delhi government': AAP's Atishi

While hitting out at Mayor Mukesh Suryan led SDMC, Atishi further claimed that the first building on the list of the SDMC that was proposed to be auctioned was in Mehrauli. She claimed that the agenda to auction the building was set at the SDMC's standing committee. “The first of these structures (proposed to be auctioned) is a 250-square metre heritage building in Mehrauli,” she added.

The AAP leader went on to say that if the BJP was incapable of handling the buildings & conserving the history of Delhi, the AAP government will do it, stating that they should hand over all the heritage sites to the Delhi government. She said that Delhi tourism will manage and maintain these buildings to conserve and preserve the history of Delhi.

“We want to tell the SDMC that if it is unable to maintain Delhi’s heritage buildings, it should hand over them to the Delhi government,” Atishi said.

Adding on to the AAP leader’s attack, the leader of the opposition in the SDMC & AAP Councillor, Prem Chouhan stated that the BJP had been trying to destroy the national capital and they have made attempts in the past as well, which were opposed by the ruling AAP.

“The BJP had made similar efforts in the past. Even then, the Aam Aadmi Party had vehemently opposed it. We will not remain silent this time as well. The Aam Aadmi Party will not allow Delhi’s history to be sold. We will fight against the move, both inside and outside of the House (of the SDMC),” Chouhan said.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/@AAPDelhi/Twitter/Representative)