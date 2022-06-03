AAP Accuses Congress For 'ruckus' At Sidhu Moosewala's Residence, Opposing CM Mann's Visit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who earlier postponed his visit to the Moosa village on Friday, where he was scheduled to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin, recently reached his residence. Mann earlier put his plan on hold after people of Moosa village crowded outside Moosewala residence in opposing AAP leaders’ entry. Following this, AAP has now alleged that the Congress party leaders were causing ruckus outside the late singer’s residence.

High drama erupted at Sidhu Moosewala's residence on Friday morning ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit. While police officials continue to pacify angry Moosa villagers, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang has alleged that an ex MLA of Congress and his supporters were creating drama outside the Moosewala residence. He claimed that the opposition party was using the situation for political mileage.

“The Congress party is doing dirty politics even in this sad situation. The people of Punjab are watching how an ex-MLA of Congress and his supporters are causing drama outside the Moosewala residence,” he said in a video statement. Kang further added that the people of Punjab will not forgive Congress for always politicising situations, even during someone’s death. He also added that Congress was wrong for stopping the Chief Minister of the state from carrying out his responsibility of visiting Moosewala’s residence.

Bhagwant Mann reaches Sidhu Moosewala's residence

In a recent update, CM Mann who earlier postponed his visit, reached Moosewala's residence and is with his family. CM Mann’s visit to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin comes amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger at the village. Earlier in the day, Moosa villagers crowded outside the Moosewala residence to oppose AAP leaders’ entry into the late singer’s residence.

Bhagwant Mann earlier, postponed his visit to the Moosa village on Friday where he was scheduled to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin. This visit assumed significance in the wake of growing criticism about no Punjab Minister or AAP MP met the family members of the late singer and Congress leader. However, sources revealed that Mann put his plan on hold after the people of Moosa village strongly opposed his entry. While AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali had reached the village beforehand, the protesters didn't allow him to enter Moosewala's house. Meanwhile, heavy security is still in place in the Moosa village.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but, he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.

