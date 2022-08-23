AAP Accuses Congress Of Using Its Poster For ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; 'We're Real Opposition'

The Congress party unveiled the tagline for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Tuesday, August 23. A picture uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the grand old party showed a group of people protesting. The tagline- 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan'- was written in bold letters in the picture.

"We dream of an India where no voice will be silenced, youth will no longer beg for work, the economy will not be in shambles, diversity will be celebrated and equality would be ensured," read the caption of the picture, promoting the padayatra starting September 7 and expected to take place for around 150 days, covering nearly 3,571 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

AAP accuses Congress of using its poster

The padayatra's promotional tweet piqued the interest of the Aam Aadmi Party to an extent that they retweeted it. The party wrote, "This picture is from a protest by AAP volunteers. Why pretend to be BJP's opposition by using our pictures? Actually, thanks for accepting that we are the REAL opposition."

The AAP leaders, who were spotted in the picture- Sameer Naqvi and Vandana Singh also responded. Naqvi asked Congress if it did not have enough pictures of its workers that they were using his image, and fact-checked, saying, "This photo is from 8th August 2017 when AAP workers protested against BJP, in support of Varnika Kundu."

Also, Singh suggested Congress to 'at least use the picture of its own party workers', and added to the information given by Naqvi. "This is my photo of Jantar Mantar. This is the picture when the whole of India joined together and overthrew the Congress from the power of the Centre."

