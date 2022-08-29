AAP Accuses L-G VK Saxena Of Money Laundering Amid Faceoff With BJP Over Alleged Scams

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged excise policy and education scams, the AAP, on Monday, levelled money laundering allegations against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

During discussions on the motion of confidence tabled in the Delhi assembly, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused L-G Saxena of engaging in a "khadi scam" to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore. Pathak claimed that the scam took place following demonetisation in 2016, when Saxena was Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Reading out an alleged statement of Sanjeev Kumar, who was the head cashier at KVIC, the AAP MLA alleged that black money was laundered at the time of demonetisation at the behest of chairperson VK Saxena.

“CBI had registered a case in the matter but the (incumbent) L-G's name was not even mentioned in the FIR. He was not raided and the matter was covered up,” claimed Pathak.

Later in the day, AAP leader Atishi Marlena claimed that KVIC cashiers Sanjeev Kumar and Pradeep Yadav have issued a statement claiming that Vinai Saxena threatened them into converting old currency amounting to Rs 22 lakh into new notes.

Addressing a press conference, she said, "When the country was waiting in lines to withdraw its money from banks following the demonitisation exercise, then-KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena was busy converting black money into white. KVIC cashiers have claimed that they were forced into converting old currencies amounting to Rs 22 lakh. There are over 7,000 such branches across the country, which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore. Why is there no inquiry about this?"

AAP demands CBI probe against L-G Saxena

Demanding a CBI probe into the alleged scam, the AAP also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should file a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the Delhi L-G. The Kejriwal-led party further called for raids at Saxena's office and residence and his removal as the Lieutenant Governor.

The allegations come at a time when the BJP and AAP are at loggerheads over the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who has been named as accused number one in the case, has repeatedly dodged questions on the controversial policy and accused the BJP of misusing agencies in an attempt to topple the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BJP alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department’s guidelines.