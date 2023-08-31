AAP Accuses LG Of Neglecting Safety And Security Of Delhiites

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Thursday of neglecting the safety and security of the people of Delhi while taking credit for the achievements of the city government, in the wake of the killing of a senior manager of e-commerce giant Amazon at Bhajanpura.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the LG has "repeatedly neglected" Delhiites on orders from his "political bosses".

"Owing to the G20 summit and visit of delegates, they have turned Delhi into a high-security zone. This is a good thing, but I would like to ask, why you cannot do the same for a normal resident? Because you do not have the political will," Kakkar said.

HarpreetGill and his 32-year-old maternal uncle, Govind Singh, were shot at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the Subhash Vihar area when the two were out on a motorcycle. Gill was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing. The accused, Bilal Gani, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, was apprehended near the Signature Bridge around 2 am on Thursday.