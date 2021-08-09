AAP Accuses UP Govt Of Awarding Tenders Under Jal Jeevan Mission At 40% Inflated Rates

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has indulged in a big scam in the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the state. He alleged that BJP minister Dr. Mahendra Singh had awarded the contract of constructing pipelines to a company that has been rejected by eight states. Moreover, the AAP MP alleged that the government tender had been awarded to the company at inflated rates - 40% higher than the original quotation.

AAP alleges big scam in Jal jeevan mission in UP

1 लाख 20 हज़ार करोड़ की जल जीवन मिशन योजना में हज़ारों करोड़ का महाघोटाला।आदित्यनाथ जी के करीबी मंत्री डॉ.महेन्द्र सिंह ने 8 राज्यों में Rejected कम्पनी को दिया हज़ारों करोड़ की पाइप सप्लाई का ठेका, मानक से 40% अधिक रेट पर कराया जल आपूर्ति से जुड़ा टेंडर। pic.twitter.com/KbHxM6QqT4 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 8, 2021

Recently, the Jal Shakti Ministry released Rs. 2,400 crore to Uttar Pradesh to accelerate the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. In 2019-20, the central government had allocated Rs. 1,206 Crore to Uttar Pradesh for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which was increased to Rs. 2,571 Crore in 2020-21. When the program was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, only 17% of rural households in the country had tap water connections. After two years of the program, the number has been increased to 40.77%.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured that provisions for tap water supply in every rural home will be done by 2024. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 2.63 Crore rural households in over 97 thousand villages, out of which now 32 lakh (12.16%) households have tap water supply in their homes. While initially, only 5.16 lakh (2%) households had a tap water supply in UP, the state has provided tap water connection to 26.86 lakh (10.2%) households in the last two years.

Above 3,600 villages of Uttar Pradesh have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ i.e. every household has tap water supply in these villages. Now the state aims to make 5 districts ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in the current financial year. The National Jal Jeevan Mission has urged the state to take necessary measures to provide tap water supply to 78 lakh rural households in UP this year. As of July 14, over 1 lakh villages, have received a Functional Household Tap Connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Currently, every household in 69 districts and more than 99,000 villages in the country have a tap water supply, the ministry's data mentioned.

AAP's other allegations

Previously, Singh and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey accused Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores. Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey sought a probe by the CBI and ED. AAP had also accused the Adityanath govt of selling oximeters and thermometers at inflated rates amid COVID spread.