AAP Alleges BJP-Cong Nexus Over Kartarpur Corridor; 'Only Channi & Co Permitted To Visit'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress nexus over the Kartarpur Corridor. AAP spokesperson and Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha said that there is a tactical understanding between PM Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, where only their men are permitted to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

"AAP delegation has been denied permission to visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib by Modi-Channi duo. It is clear that as per a tactical understanding between PM Modi and CM Channi, only Channi and his men are permitted to visit. The match-fixing between Modi & Channi has surfaced yet again," Raghav Chadha tweeted.

https://t.co/MEZOYNdRjn pic.twitter.com/VU5U0ofggY — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 18, 2021

He also shared a list which names political leaders whose are cleared to visit Gurudwara Sahib, Kartarpur. Around 12 politicians are cleared to visit Kartarpur Sahib on Friday, including Sukhijinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Randeep Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Dr Raj Kumar and Amrik Singh among others.

Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is very wrong to prevent one from bowing down in the court of Guru Maharaj Ji on the day of Guru Parv. Such politics is not good for the country and society. Even, no enemy should be stopped from bowing down and offering prayers in the court of Guru Maharaj Ji."

Earlier, AAP had said that all of its 11 MLAs, Punjab party president and MP Bhagwant Mann will visit Kartarpur Sahib on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

Kartarpur Corridor reopened

The central government decided to re-open the Kartarpur Corridor from November 17. It was closed due to the COVID pandemic. The 4.7km log visa-free corridor joins the Indian border to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut for more than 20 months due to the pandemic.

Pakistan had issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary from November 17-26.

"They [the jatha] will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and Gurdwara Sacha Sauda," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.