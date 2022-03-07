AAP Alleges BJP Hand Behind Attack On Satyendra Jain; Links It To DMC Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday leveled an allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party workers, accusing them of attacking the convoy of its senior party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. The party claimed that the BJP was making ‘goons’ and their attack on Jain’s convoy was a sign of upcoming defeat in the Delhi Municipal Corporation election. AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Monday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP was promoting ‘hooliganism’.

Following the attack on Satyendra Jain’s convoy in Delhi, MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of causing the same and said that it was a sign of desperation from the party. “Modi Ji, look how you have kept goons in your party,” Singh wrote in Hindi while sharing a video of the attack on Koo. “The attack on Satendra Jain is a sign of defeat and desperation for the BJP. Keep doing hooliganism like this, BJP men, you will be wiped out from the whole country,” he added.

Earlier, the AAP had posted a series of tweets alleging that the Delhi unit of the BJP deployed its "hooligans" to attack Jain's convoy as it realised that it is going to lose the upcoming civic body polls. However, the Delhi unit of the BJP rejected the charge and said that the residents of the Chhawla area in Delhi's South-West district were the ones seen. The party said that they were protesting against the new liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi CM Kejriwal also shared the video on Twitter and slammed the BJP.

Satyendra Jain's convoy attacked

According to a senior police officer, the minister was passing through Najafgarh when some people climbed onto the bonnet of his vehicle and protested against him. "His vehicle had to be halted due to protest by some locals over alleged issues of governance etc, the officer said. A team of police reached the spot immediately as soon as information about the incident was received," the officer said as cited by PTI.

"Within 10-15 minutes, the way was cleared and he went peacefully without any further disturbance on his way ahead," the officer added. Delhi Police later said that no complaint was received over the event. "If any complaint is received, legal action will be taken accordingly," an officer told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)