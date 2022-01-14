AAP Alleges BJP Tried To Stop ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ Programme By Filing Complaint With NCPCR

Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday, January 14, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to stop the 'Desh Ke Mentor' campaign. The AAP leader claimed that the BJP tried to stop the campaign stating the programme is not safe for children and directing a party worker in Chattisgarh to file a complaint with the National Commission for the Protection (NCPCR). This comes after the NCPCR sought suspension of the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme of the Delhi government on Friday. NCPCR mentioned that the programme is suspended until safety 'loopholes' be 'overhauled'.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Delhi government started a mentor programme. BJP got nervous about this programme and tried to stop it. BJP has given an order to close this programme. BJP has made their Chattisgarh worker complain aginst this 'Desh KE Mentor' programme in NCPCR that the children could be harmed and their protection could be compromised under the programme".

He further added that about 1,76,000 children are getting help in realizing their dream to build a wonderful career, and this made the BJP nervous. According to Sisodia, if children get a good education and succeed in life then it will be tough for the BJP to manipulate citizens with caste and religious politics and mislead them to vote. He said that the BJP does not wish to bring children out of darkness and access good education.

AAP leader stated, "BJP is nervous that if the youth start mentoring the children then how will the youth be able to believe the information provided by the WhatsApp University. How will the youth promote their propaganda on YouTube and Facebook".

Delhi govt's 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme

Providing details on the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme, Sisodia said that experts who are trained to mentor children will help kids studying in government schools and whose parents are uneducated to realize their potential and work towards building a successful career. He further mentioned that the mentors will guide children concerning college choice, fees, scholarships, and more.

He said, "Under the programme, through phone calls, you can help such children studying in the government schools. A total of 44,000 youth came forward. A total of 500 are out of IIT while 500 are graduated from IIM, 15,600 people are getting education till PhD, 7,500 are employed".

The AAP leader informed to make the programme more comfortable, a male mentor is given to the male mentee and a female mentor to the female mentee. Psychometric assessments are undertaken by the mentors.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI