AAP Alleges Himachal Polls Angle Behind Satyendar Jain's Arrest; BJP Unsparing On Kejriwal

In a massive development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Hawala case on Monday. Issuing the Delhi government and Aam Aadmi Party's first response, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the action had been taken ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from campaigning there. Alleging a political vendetta, Sisodia asserted that the 8-year-old case is 'completely fake'.

"A fake case is being run against Satyendar Jain for 8 years. Till now ED has been called many times. In between, ED stopped calling for many years as they did not get anything. Now started again because Satyendar Jain is the election in-charge of Himachal," claimed Sisodia.

He added, "BJP is losing badly in Himachal. That is why Satyendar Jain has been arrested today so that he cannot go to Himachal. They will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake."

सत्येंद्र जैन के ख़िलाफ़ 8 साल से एक फ़र्ज़ी केस चलाया जा रहा है. अभी तक कई बार ED बुला चुकी है। बीच में कई साल ED ने बुलाना भी बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि उन्हें कुछ मिला ही नहीं। अब फिर शुरू कर दिया क्योंकि सत्येंद्र जैन हिमाचल के इलेक्शन इंचार्ज हैं।1/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022

AAP MLA Naresh Baliyan also rebuked all allegations and claimed that the Centre was 'misusing' agencies to stop the honest work of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"The way the central agencies are being misused for so many years. First raids were carried out at the Delhi CM's house, then Manish Sisodia's place. Nothing has been found and this is only a misuse. They are still rattled over the Punjab Election results. It is nothing but a false allegation. Nothing has been found even in the Satyendra Jain case. It is only a misuse of agencies," he told Republic TV.

He added, "They don't have any other issues. They are rattled and want to stop and insult AAP since it has formed a government in Delhi, and then Punjab. They have done this against so many other MLAs, all have been acquitted by Court. AAP works with 100% honesty. They cant accept that despite being in power we are doing everything for the public for free."

The BJP has meanwhile tweeted, "Finally, the corrupt Satyendar Jain, a close friend of Kejriwal, has been arrested. Kejriwal ji, you give gyan to the world on all matters, why are you silent on this? Did you call this corruption a different kind of politics?"

Case against Satyendar Jain

Last month, the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.

"The attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain," it said.

Satyendar Jain is the minister for health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation, and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.