AAP Alleges MCD Passed Civic Body Budget Without Keeping It In Loop, Calls It A ‘dangerous Trend’

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget was passed by the civic body without keeping the ruling party in the loop.

No reaction to the allegation was immediately available from the civic body officials.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that they learnt through newspaper reports that the budget had been passed by the MCD and since this was the objective, the elections of the mayor and deputy mayor were deliberately delayed.

"It is a dangerous trend. The AAP, which came to power in the MCD, was not informed that the budget has been passed by the officers. This is wrongdoing," he claimed.

The AAP won 134 wards in the MCD polls in December while the BJP won 104 wards.

"The AAP has always kept the promises made in its manifesto. The budget is prepared by them and the job will be ours to work according to it. This is wrong," Bhardwaj said.

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

The election of mayor and deputy mayor was stalled twice last month following ruckus among AAP and BJP councillors in the MCD House. PTI SLB VA NSD NSD

