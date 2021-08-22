AAP Alleges 'PM Targetting Us With CBI, ED Ahead Of Polls'; Delhi CM Welcomes 'attack'

Slamming the Centre for 'targetting' the AAP government and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday, alleged that PM Modi had shortlisted 15 people to implicate in fake cases. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sisodia alleged that using CBI, ED and newly-appointed Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the PM was targeting AAP ahead of elections. Claiming that BJP fears AAP's popularity, he added that it will fail again. While six states go to polls in February 2022 - Punjab, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi's civic body (MCD) too goes to polls in April.

AAP lashes out at PM, alleges targetting ahead of polls

Listing out nine years of AAP's tussle with the Centre (both BJP & UPA), AAP stated that the CM's house and office had been raided and so has the Dy CM's residence. Moreover, 12 cases had been filed against Satyendra Jain, 50 fake cases, 55 MLAs arrested, alleged AAP. Touting its clean chit by courts in most cases, it pointed out that atleast 50% of cases on them were filed by BJP.

Recently, on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended a preliminary enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The matter of corruption in the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the low-floor buses procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in the Delhi Assembly in March 2021. MHA has requested DoPT to take necessary action for undertaking preliminary enquiry in the matter by CBI.

This action was taken after a three-member committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal in June, had found procedural flaws in the AMC. Following this, the committee had recommended scrapping the same. L-G Anil Baijal had also referred this matter to the MHA in July for its considerations, said the officials.

Delhi government refuted "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of harassing it by using CBI. Asserting that there is absolutely "no truth" to these allegations, a Delhi government statement said that a committee was already set up to investigate the matter thoroughly, which had given a clean chit to the government. The Delhi government and the Centre have locked horns over multiple issues like the new GNCTD Law, mid-day meal, Delhi's pollution, law & order and the usual tussle between the Delhi cabinet and L-G Baijal.