AAP Alleges 'ration Mafias' At Play In Protest Over Centre's Decision On Ration Delivery

In the latest in its ever-evolving conspiracy charges, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused Centre of involvement with the 'ration mafias'. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the party asked Prime Minister Narendra about his ties with the ration mafia and proceeded with a follow-up question, which inquired as to what led him and his government to put a stop at the 'Ghar Ghar Rashan Yojana', which as per reports was going to commence in a couple of days, and all preparations for the same were already done. The Aam Aadmi Party has been a big proponent of the freebie model over a range of matters.

"In March, BJP promised Home Delivery of Ration in Tamil Nadu. Today, BJP has stopped the Home Delivery of Ration in Delhi, " another tweet on the handle read, with a question attached for the party- "Dear BJP, we once again ask you, what problem do you have with BJP?" Pointing out that the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had been fighting with ration mafias for over a decade now, the party in another post vividly stated that PM Modi or the BJP government cannot stop him. "Arvind Kejriwal has been fighting against Ration Mafia for decades. You cannot stop him, PM Modi," the tweet read.

It accused PM Modi of being against the poor and downtrodden of the country. "In big-big rallies, people who use to listen to your speech, why did you take away their ration," another tweet posted in Hindi roughly read.

Centre puts a stop at 'Ghar Ghar Rashan Yojana'

Earlier on Saturday, the central government put a stop on the Arvind Kejriwal government's ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme 'Ghar Ghar Rashan Yojana', as part of which the government was to deliver ration at the doorstep of over 72 lakh residents of Delhi. In a notification released by the AAP government, it said that the LG rejected the file for implementation of the scheme citing two reasons – Centre is yet to approve the scheme and an ongoing court case."

As per PTI, the central government had flagged several concerns about the scheme in March saying it could result in ration card holders buying grains and other necessities at a higher rate than what is fixed under a central law.

(Credit-PTI)