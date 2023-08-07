AAP alleges scam in Parl amid passing of bill, takes dig at Modi govt's 'Digital India'

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after a division, in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it. This bill empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers, and postings.

AAP alleges scam inside Parliament

After the bill was passed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that a scam took place in the Parliament during the voting process. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), AAP MP Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's Digital initiative. He alleged the digital voting system inside the Parliament was damaged, there were no counting agents as it is uncertain who voted for whom.

He wrote on the social media platform, "For the first time, I am seeing that in Modi ji's Digital India, the digital voting system got damaged inside the Parliament itself. Voting was done by slip. There was no counting agent. Don't know who voted for whom. Scams inside the Parliament under the leadership of Amit Shah".

Notably, the voting was held through slips due to a malfunction with the automatic vote recording machine. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the result of the division which stated -- "Subject to correction, it is 131 A yes and 102 Noes," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal responded in a video address after the bill was passed and stated that the BJP government at the Center has insulted the votes and rights of the people of Delhi by passing an unconstitutional law in the Parliament that enslaves the people of Delhi.

He stated, "PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public. Whatever I do public of Delhi supports me for that and they have shown their support by making me win in the elections. BJP is just trying to stop our good work. They are hindering the development work. They are trying to stop me from working. This time public will not let them win any seat," he added.