AAP Always Indulges In Cheap Politics But Insulting Our Leaders Unacceptable, Says Goa CM

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, AAP president and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, July 26, got engaged in a debate over both parties politicians' role in the ruling of Goa. Both the Chief Ministers took their rivalry to Twitter giving each other sharp responses.

Pramod Sawant said, "AAP has always indulged in cheap politics through constant protests & theatrics. But to say, Goans are a third-class politician is an insult to great sons-of-the-soil like Bhausaheb Bandodkar, Jack Sequeira, Manohar Bhai Parrikar, Rajendra Arlekar, or Shripad Bhau Naik".

Responding to this AAP President said, "Pramodbab, by comparing a present set of politicians to such political greats, you are insulting them. Current BJP neither has the greatness of Bhausaheb Bandodkar, the integrity of Dr Jack Sequeira or vision of Manohar Parrikar".

Arvind ji, you are being selective as always. You have ignored our present leaders whom I mentioned in my tweet, who have risen from grassroots. They are epitome of integrity & humility. 1/2 https://t.co/gPIjhHutT6 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 27, 2021

Goa CM further added, "AAP is free to create hype for their political benefits but to come to Goa and insult our leaders is unacceptable".

Arvind Kejriwal added, "Bhausaheb Bandodkar has been insulted by the way MLAs have been bought and sold. Dr Jack Sequeira didn’t fight to see Goan votes being bought and sold. Manohar Parrikar didn’t work tirelessly to see congress MLAs being bought wholesale".

Kejriwal's promise to Goans

On July 14, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal had promised 4 major power sops for the consumers. Some of the electricity-related guarantees include every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month. Once this announcement is adopted, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, "The politics in Goa has become very bad and corrupt. Two years ago on July 10, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to BJP. People had given the mandate to Congress but BJP formed the government. The party that had 13 MLAs is sitting pretty today with 28 MLAs. The party which had 17 MLAs is left only with 5 MLAs today."

Goa Assembly polls, 2017

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a huge blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Moreover, the incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar failed to retain his own seat. As none of the two main parties could win a majority on its own, the role of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats), 3 Independents, and a lone NCP MLA became very crucial.

(Image credit: PTI/ANI)