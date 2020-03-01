The Debate
AAP's Amanatullah Khan's Video Of House Being Burnt In Delhi Riots Debunked By Authorities

Politics

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan was left red-faced after he was called out by the authorities for posting a fake video alleging it to be of the Delhi violence

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan was left red-faced after he was called out by the authorities for posting a fake video claiming it to be from the violence that hit the national capital recently. In his tweet he mentioned that the video was of a house being set ablaze during the Delhi riots. "Ambe Enclave Chauhan Mohalla Sonia Vihar Delhi 110094, the house of a poor has just been set ablaze by rioters when will the burning of Delhi cease," he had written. 

Read: Amit Malviya Exposes AAP Double Standards As Amanatullah Khan Defends Tahir Hussain

Read: Delhi Violence: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Backs Tahir Hussain, Accuses BJP Of Implicating Him

Soon afterwards, it turned out that the AAP leader's claim wasn't correct, as the Fire Department confirmed that the video of the burning house had absolutely nothing to do with the riots. The Delhi Police also stated that they were investigating this matter.

This comes nearly 3 months after a case was registered against the controversial leader for inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan won the 2020 Delhi Elections from the Okhla constituency. 

Read: ​​​​​​​Delhi Violence: Amanatullah Khan Questions Amit Shah's Silence, Urges Centre To Hold Talks

Published:
COMMENT
