AAP & BJP Laugh At Congress As Its Party Flag Falls While Being Hoisted; Cong Hits Back

Buoyed by its spectacular poll debut in Chandigarh, AAP on Tuesday poked fun at the grand old party as its flag fell when Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted it at the Congress headquarters. AAP claimed that as Congress had come third in the recently concluded Chandigarh civic polls, its state govt will also soon end. 'Congress flag is falling, Kejriwal's flag of honest politics is flying', chided AAP.

AAP pokes fun at Congress as its flag falls

ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਚੰਡੀਗਡ਼੍ਹ 'ਚ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੰਬਰ 1 'ਤੇ ਆਈ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੰਬਰ 3 'ਤੇ ਰਹਿ ਗਈ।



ਹੁਣ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਾਏਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਫਾਡੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ।



ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦਾ ਝੰਡਾ ਡਿੱਗ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਝੰਡਾ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ 'ਚ ਲੱਗਣ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। https://t.co/O7KfKEFZDm — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) December 28, 2021

Similarly, BJP leader Sambit Patra too taunted Congress tweeting, "It has finally fallen flat". To this, Congress Youth President BV Srinivas shared a video of Home Minister Amit Shah unfurling the tricolour and it falling. He tweeted, "Are you not ashamed of making fun of the Home Minister?".

Congress flag falls

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at the AICC headquarters. However, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal quickly held the party tricolour in their hands and displayed it briefly. She then unfurled the tricolour after a Congress worker had strung the flag from the pole.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters. The Congress president was visibly upset at the faux pas and was seen enquiring a party worker conducting the proceedings whether the flag was firmly in place when she came to unfurl it for the second time. A senior leader said the party leadership expressed displeasure at the turn of events and asked those in-charge of organising the function to be more careful in the future.

Punjab Polls

A deeply-divided Congress faces a surging AAP, Akali Dal and the BJP-Amarinder Singh combination as the state goes to polls in February 2022. Apart from Akali Dal, no other party has named a CM face. Congress which is still torn between Navjot Sidhu and current CM Charanjit Channi, has said that it will not name any CM face. BJP, which has tied up with ex-CM Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal (Dhindsa) has stated that it will decide on CM face after elections. Meanwhile, AAP too has delayed naming a CM face with Kejriwal ignoring Bhagwant Mann's multiple hints.