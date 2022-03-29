AAP & BJP Workers Almost Come To Blows During Protests In Delhi; Near-clash Averted; Watch

The dispute between AAP and the BJP turned intense on Monday, March 28, as workers of both parties almost came to blows during protests in the national capital. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was protesting against the Delhi BJP chief's reported comment on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the saffron party was demonstrating against Kejriwal's remark on the movie, The Kashmir Files.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed AAP workers charging at BJP protestors in large numbers, with a mere police barricade preventing a clash between the two sides. The protestors were seen raising slogans and flashing placards against each other.

#WATCH | AAP and BJP workers came face-to-face yesterday, March 28, when AAP was protesting against the Delhi BJP chief's reported comment on CM Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP was protesting against the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9Raks8aAzL — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Delhi Assembly on Monday after which a censure motion was passed against Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta for allegedly making derogatory remarks against CM Kejriwal. Three BJP MLAs - Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar - were also suspended for a brief period amid a vociferous protest by AAP over Gupta's remarks.

Controversy over comments against Kejriwal

Gupta’s allegedly derogatory comment came during a protest on Sunday against Kejriwal’s criticism of the BJP's demand for declaring The Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi.

Objecting to Gupta’s comments, AAP MLA Mohinder Goel moved a censure motion against the Delhi BJP chief in the Assembly. Other AAP MLAs also joined him and started raising slogans, which received a strong response from BJP legislators. The House was subsequently adjourned for 15 minutes owing to the ruckus.

During a discussion on the censure motion, BJP MLA Ramesh Bidhuri said, “If any indecent words have been used by anybody, I condemn it.”

Claiming that the video of Gupta's alleged remarks is fabricated, he added: “If there is any truth in the allegations against Adesh Gupta, I will apologise to CM Kejriwal with folded hands; otherwise Mohinder Goel will have to apologise in the House.”

Gupta, too, denied making derogatory remarks against Kejriwal and said, “It is not the culture of BJP to use foul language against anyone. Kejriwal showed an inhuman attitude by terming the movie, which depicts the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits, a lie. He should apologise to Kashmiri Pandits.”

(With agency inputs)