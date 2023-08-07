AAP And Congress Could Be A Formidable Opposition To BJP In Guj: State AAP Chief

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had thrown its hat in the ring for the first time during the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections in 2022, there was obvious friction between AAP and the formerly leading opposition in the state – the Congress.

On Monday, however, AAP’s Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi said that if AAP and the Congress fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat under a seat-sharing formula, then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face a tough competition in the state, as both AAP and Congress are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc. “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is a legitimate opposition to the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state. In fact, if AAP and Congress come together, BJP won't be able to secure all 26 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Responding to Gadhvi’s comment, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told reporters, “Gujarat Congress will follow the directions of our national leaders in this matter.”

BJP will retain all 26 seats in Gujarat: BJP spokesperson

In response to Gadhvi's statements, BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel, in turn, called AAP the B team of Congress. “We knew all along that AAP is the B team of Congress. However, these so-called parties will not gain anything through their alliance. Under the leadership of CR Patil, BJP will not only retain all 26 seats in the state but also increase its vote share margin. With more than five lakh votes on average, we will win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat."

AAP-Congress friction in Gujarat

While Gadhvi stated that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has put up a united front nationally, in Gujarat, there has been friction since AAP entered the state – even to contest in the municipality elections in which AAP had won a few seats from Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Interestingly, several Congress leaders, including a few old guards of Congress, had refused to accept AAP as a legitimate Opposition in the state, calling it 'BJP’s B team' before the 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress and the AAP fought against each other. While Congress secured 17 seats, AAP managed to secure five seats in the 182-member House.