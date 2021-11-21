AAP & RLD Accuse BJP Of 'doublespeak' As MPs Claim 'Will Pass Same Farm Laws Again'

Accusing BJP of doublespeak, AAP and RLD on Saturday, slammed BJP MPs for hinting that a revised version of the three farm laws will be introduced in the Parliament at a later date. The two parties slammed BJP for terming farmers as 'Khalistanis' and 'Pakistani elements' inspite of repealing the three laws. After year-long protests against the three farm laws, the Modi govt succumbed to farmers' whim and has announced its withdrawal.

AAP & RLD slam BJP's 'doublespeak'

AAP shared a video of BJP' Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan in which he is heard saying, "These laws were beneficial to the farmers but now have been shelved. If they could not be understood by them (farmers), its okay. In the coming days, they will understand and the same laws will be passed once again. When PM Modi got wind of Khalistani elements hijacking this movement, like Mahadev he drank the poison and saved the nation be repealing these bills". The Union cabinet will table the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws on Wednesday and is likely to be approved after which it will then be officially withdrawn from the Parliament in the upcoming Winter session.

इनकी मंशा आज भी वही है जो पहले थी, कृषि कानूनों की वापसी मात्र एक दिखावा है।



देश के अन्नदाताओं को ये आज भी खालिस्तानी और पाकिस्तानी समझते हैं। इनकी ओछी मानसिकता का एक ही जवाब, सत्ता से बेदखल करके जनता इनको बताएगी कौन भारतीय है और कौन पाकिस्तानी। pic.twitter.com/0gUm3xqytA — Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) November 20, 2021

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament and are set to hold a key meeting today to decide their future course.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. With the SC staying the laws, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.