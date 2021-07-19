AAP & SAD Move Adjournment Motion Seeking Repeal Of Farm Laws As Protests Persist

Amid the agrarian protests, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP have moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking the repeal of the farm laws on Monday. In October 2020, both these parties had joined hands with Congress in the Punjab Assembly to pass three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had stepped down from the Union Cabinet in protest against the passage of this legislation followed by her party pulling out of NDA.

Addressing a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Badal stated, "This House must express both solidarity with the farmers as well as regret the hardships faced and sacrifices made by them. Therefore, this House must now adjourn all other listed business before it and take up the issue of the three Acts in question and annul these. The Adjournment Motion be put to the vote of the House."

"On behalf of Aam Aadmi Party, I have submitted an adjournment motion. All other business should be stopped," Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann stated. Lamenting that farmers of the country are sitting on the roads of Delhi irrespective of the weather conditions just to seek the repeal of the three farm laws, he contended that the Parliament should accept their demand. Moreover, Mann warned that he will raise a commotion if the Speaker doesn't allow the motion.

Have moved adjournment motion in LS, urging House to repeal 3 #FarmLaws & solve the issue imm. 7 months long protest at Delhi border, 100s martyred & massive outrage against anti-farmer Acts, @loksabhaspeaker should adjourn all listed businesses & take up this matter on priority. pic.twitter.com/DYEoY6r72J — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 18, 2021

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.