AAP Announces Candidates For Delhi Mayor & Dy Mayor's Post; Elections Scheduled On Jan 6

After wresting power from the BJP in the crucial Delhi civic polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday decided to field Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal as its candidates for the post of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The election for the mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be conducted on January 6, 2023.

"AAP has decided to field Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor post," AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said.

According to PTI, AAP leader Pankaj Gupta while announcing the names informed that the decision came after the party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC). Following a discussion during the meeting, nearly six names were shortlisted.

Who are AAP's candidates?

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's candidate for the post of MCD mayor is an Assistant Professor of the University of Delhi (DU), who contested the MCD polls for the first ever time. Oberoi became AAP's choice for the post of mayor after she successfully registered a victory from ward 86 (East Patel Nagar, New Delhi), former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf.

While Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the Kejriwal-led party's choice for the MCD deputy mayor is the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal, and Mohd Aamil Malik.

Delhi Mayor polls on Jan 6

The election to pick the new mayor of Delhi is scheduled to be held on January 6, while the last date to file nominations for the post is December 27. The first meeting of the 250-member municipal House after the civic polls is scheduled for January 6. This came after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal for the appointment of officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Earlier on December 7, ending the 15 year-rule of the BJP from the Delhi civic polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive win by bagging 134 of the 250 wards, restricting BJP to just 104 wards.