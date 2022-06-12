AAP Announces New Organization Structure With 850 Office Bearers For Gujarat Elections

In the run-up to the 2022 Gujarat Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a New Organization structure for the state comprising over 850 office bearers. Under AAP's big shakeup, Isudan Gadhvi has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary and Indranil Rajguru has been appointed as the National Joint Secretary. Additionally, 27 new office bearers have been appointed in the Main Wing, Education Cell, Birsa Munda Morcha, Cooperative Wing, Jai Bheem Morcha, Kisan Wing, Legal Wing, Sports Wing, Women Wing, Youth Wing, and other departments.

On June 9, AAP had announced that it will be dissolving all its units in the state, barring the post of the AAP Gujarat president, which will continue to be led by Gopal Italia. Moreover, Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who is hailed for building the base for the party in the Punjab elections, has been given the responsibility of Gujarat as the state in-charge.

Challenging the 27-year rule of the BJP, Pathak had said, "AAP is taking its organization to the booth level. Active, strong organization to be announced soon Aam Aadmi's organization will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years. INC is over. Now the only hope is Kejriwal."

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT📢



▪️AAP announces a New Organization structure for Gujarat with over 850 office bearers



▪️Shri @isudan_gadhvi has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary & Shri Indranil Rajguru has been appointed as the National Joint Secretary



Best wishes🎉 pic.twitter.com/oPWQPgUXfG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 12, 2022

AAP eyes Gujarat Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) debuted in Gujarat in 2021 contesting several municipal polls in the state. While contesting in municipal corporations like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar, the party failed to open its account in most of the civic bodies. The Aam Aadmi Party's hopes were bolstered by its result in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, in which the BJP won 93 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party won 27, while the Congress drew a blank.

For the 2022 Hujarayt polls, AAP has already declared that it would be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state. "We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said.