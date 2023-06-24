AAP Appalled By Congress' Stance On Centre's Ordinance; 'Won't Consider Meetings...'

In a crucial gathering of opposition parties in Patna, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently criticised the central government's controversial Ordinance, highlighting its potential threats to democratic principles and the elected government in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) specifically called upon the Congress to publicly denounce the ordinance and oppose it in the Rajya Sabha. The party expressed deep concern over the Congress' reluctance to take a definitive stance on the matter, casting doubt on the party's intentions regarding democratic values.

Pertinently, the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 witnessed the participation of over 15 parties, of which 12 hold representation in the Rajya Sabha. While the Congress has yet to declare its official position on the Ordinance, the AAP pointed out that the Delhi and Punjab units of the party have already expressed support for the Modi government's stance.

AAP criticises Congress' stance on the central government's Ordinance

As per the AAP, despite the appeals from like-minded parties during the meeting, the Congress declined to denounce the ordinance, raising further suspicion about their commitment to upholding democratic principles.

During private discussions, senior Congress leaders reportedly hinted at the party's potential abstention from voting on the issue in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP strongly criticised this move, claiming that it would greatly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its ongoing assault on Indian democracy.

In light of these developments, the AAP firmly stated that unless the Congress publicly denounces the ordinance and declares that all its 31 Rajya Sabha MPs (Members of Parliament) will oppose it, the party would find it difficult to consider participating in future meetings involving the Congress.

The AAP strongly condemned the central government's Ordinance, and called for the Congress to take a resolute stand and demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding democratic values and protecting the rights of the elected government in Delhi.

According to the party, as opposition parties gather to discuss the pressing issues facing India, the need for unity and a firm stance against threats to democracy becomes increasingly critical. ''The country awaits the Congress' response and its commitment to preserving the democratic fabric of India,'' AAP said.