AAP Appoints Raghav Chadha Co-incharge Of Party's Punjab Unit; Raises Drugs & Unemployment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed its spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha as the party’s co-incharge for the Punjab unit ahead of Assembly polls in the state in 2022. The AAP’s other co-incharge in Punjab is Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh. Chadha said that he is certain that AAP will succeed in Punjab and will make the state "green, happy and prosperous."

'I take it as my personal responsibility...'

"Punjab is going through challenging times. Our focus will be on education and prosperity. It pains me to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain the AAP in Punjab will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous," said Chadha.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Raghav Chadha on being appointed as co-incharge of party's Punjab unit.

Congratulations and best wishes to Raghav Chadha for being appointed as seh-prabhari of Punjab. https://t.co/HXFKBncE4y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 20, 2020

The announcement comes at a time when the party is trying to expand its base in Punjab and gain the trust of the farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural reforms. Kejriwal has also been involved in a heated exchange of words with his Punjab counterpart and Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh over the laws. In the 2017 state elections, in which the Congress won 77 seats, the AAP won 20 seats, pushing the SAD to third place with 15 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AAP came up short, however, winning just one seat.

READ | Facebook unpublishes Kisan Ekta Morcha's page during Yogendra Yadav's live, restores later

READ | Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after his failure in first India-Australia test match

Last Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader tore up its copies. Amarinder Singh described Kejriwal's act as "theatrics" as the Delhi government had given approval to the "black farm laws" by notifying one of them last month, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was indulging in "petty politics" now.

"This shows Kejriwal and the AAP have a different face for the people, with totally contrarian intentions hidden inside," the Congress leader said, calling the Delhi Chief Minister a "big fraud". Singh termed both the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal a "bunch of hypocrites whose double standards on the farm laws had exposed their lack of commitment to the farmers".

READ | Health Ministry to meet today after mutant Coronavirus strain spreads rapidly in UK

READ | Bihar Agri Min calls farmers protesting at Delhi 'dalals'; claims all others backing laws