AAP Approaches All Opposition And Non-NDA Parties To Oppose The GNCT Bill In RS

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday approached all opposition and non-NDA parties to oppose the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress party had issued a whip to all its MPs in Rajya Sabha and asks them to support the party's stand on the bill to be presented in the Upper House.

AAP leader writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman

AAP leader Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu opposing the introduction of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the Bill violates the provisions of the Constitution of India.

Later, in conversation with the media personnel, pointing out that the Kejriwal model of development is getting acceptance all over the country, he said that the Central government is spooked and that is why have introduced this bill. Reasoning out his opposition for the Bill, he said, "The Government is undermining the Federal, democratic structure through the Bill, and the Bill is being brought about unconstitutionally."

GNCT approved in Lok Sabha

This comes after the Bill on Monday, was passed in the Lok Sabha, even after strong opposition from AAP and the Congress party, who called it "unconstitutional".

Thereafter, Kejriwal had expressed his dismay over the passage of the Bill. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he had asserted that the passage of the Bill in the Lower House was an insult to the people. "The Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated," he wrote while clearly stating that the BJP has cheated the people.

Amid opposition from AAP and other opposition parties against the Bill, the BJP has maintained that the Bill will authorise the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government, as is the case with all Union Territories.