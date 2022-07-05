AAP Assures Free Electricity In Gujarat As Polls Loom; Kejriwal Calls For Ousting BJP Govt

Addressing a 'Bijli Samvad' event in Ahmedabad on Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised free and round-the-clock electricity to the people of Gujarat. 300 units of free electricity to every household was a key poll plank of AAP in the Assembly elections held in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Kejriwal urged the voters to oust the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat during the Assembly polls due later this year and give an opportunity to AAP. Pointing out that 73% of Delhi residents receive zero power bills due to this policy, he also highlighted that it had been implemented in Punjab too.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "The people in Gujarat are facing a lot of difficulties. The poor are also getting electricity bills of thousands of rupees. If a poor person gets an electricity bill of thousands of rupees, then how will educate his children and feed his family? Why is electricity so expensive in Gujarat? The Ministers in Gujarat are having fun. ACs are installed in their homes. They receive electricity bills of zero rupees. This shouldn't happen. The people should get the same facilities that are provided to the Ministers."

"Before the 2014 election, BJP leaders went to other parts of the country and said with pride that it is news when there is a power cut in Gujarat and here, it is news when the power supply is restored. Now, I have come to know that there are frequent power outages here. They spread lies. We have not come to play politics but to serve the people. Today, I can say with confidence. We have done this in Delhi and Punjab. We practice what we preach," he stressed.

Kejriwal added, "When we provided free electricity in Delhi, BJP and Congress leaders started shouting that this can be done as Delhi is a small place and it cannot happen in a big state. Then, God gave us a big state-Punjab. It is only three months since the formation of the government. Electricity is free in Punjab from July 1."

Gujarat elections

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats.