AAP Attack BJP-led Central Govt Over Manish Sisodia's Arrest, Rakes Up Adani Issue

The political war between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. On Monday, after the saffron party's fresh attack on AAP, the Kejriwal party also responded by targeting the BJP-led Central saying that the government is using agencies to defame Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called the action against Sisodia "cowardice". "This is the cowardice of the Modi government. Only a cowardly government can do such an act... An Education Minister who gave the best education model to the whole country, an education minister who is inspiring the whole world with his model of education, you are arresting him (Manish Sisodia) who is working for a better future for Delhi children," Singh told reporters.

"On the other hand, the friend of Modi Ji--Adani is doing scams of lakhs and crores but there is no action against him. Why Modi Ji is not taking Adani’s name... Arvind Kejriwal who is working for Delhi and showing a good governance model, you (Centre) are defaming him," the AAP leader said. "BJP government is the servant of Adani, and we are not scared of Adani's servant at all," he added.

Sanjay Singh who was earlier detained at the Fatehpur Beri for allegedly violating Sec 144 of CrPC for protesting near the CBI office where Sisodia was being questioned in the Delhi excise policy case, was released on Monday. After his release, he said that he will take part in the protest against Sisodia's arrest.

'Democracy has finished in BJP govt': AAP Minister Gopal Rai

Attacking the BJP government, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said, "Yesterday Education Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested. Some people are saying don’t you have faith in the law? We have faith in everything. But the Prime Minister has no faith in the country’s law. That’s why Sisodia is arrested but friendship with Adani is going on. Where there is no action against him? The whole country is asking how will the country march ahead with this dirty politics"

The AAP Minister also questioned why there is an investigation only on Aam Aadmi Party and not on Adani, saying that democracy has finished in the BJP government.