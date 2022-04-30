AAP Attacks BJP, Akali Dal For 'disturbing Harmony' In Patiala; Lauds CM Mann-led Govt

In a first response to the violent Patiala clashes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj has sounded a "political angle" on the clashes. The AAP MLA blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akali Dal leaders for triggering the violence. Speaking to ANI, the AAP spokesperson said that several BJP and Akali leaders were seen behind the violence who were trying to disturb the harmony in Punjab.

Further hitting out at the BJP leadership and Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, he said that there was a difference between both the states as in Delhi, the central government forces carried out the riots, however, no actions were taken against them because the Centre was behind the Delhi riots. " On the other hand, the 'Punjab Model', where the BJP and the Akali Dal have been ruling for several years now is trying to create a divide between the Hindus and Sikhs", he added.

Bhardwaj also lauded the ruling AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He said that CM Bhagwant Mann was leading a strong government where immediate actions were taken after the violence and IGP, SSP, and SP were transferred with immediate effect and new officers were posted accordingly.

"There is a difference between the agenda of both the governments, as the central government tries to save the police officers behind the riots while the Punjab government is taking action against the police officers on even a minor disturbance", he added.

The AAP MLA also took a dig at the Centre over rising fuel prices in the country and said that the Centre is increasing the prices and is blaming the state governments. "It is wrong to blame the states for fuel prices", he said.

Punjab government transfers Patiala IGP, SSP, and SP

A day after holding an urgent meeting with DGP and other senior officials over the Patiala violence incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken action against the officers responsible for the breakdown of the law and order situation and further ordered the transfer of several police officers serving in Patiala.

As per the latest reports, three police officers of the Punjab government have been replaced including Patiala IG Rakesh Agrawal, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, and Patiala SP Harpal Singh. Furthermore, they have been replaced by Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deepak Paril, and Wazir Singh respectively.