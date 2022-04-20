AAP Attacks BJP For Jahangirpuri Demolition:‘Bulldozers Should Run Over Amit Shah’s House’

Condemning the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said if the bulldozers were run over BJP headquarters and the Home Minister's residence, communal violence would stop in the country.

"I guarantee that if you run bulldozers over the BJP headquarters the communal riots will stop. They fuel these clashes to create unrest in the capital. In 2020 they incited Delhi riots and now they fuelled clashes in Jahangirpuri," said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of 'organizing communal riots' in the country, Chadha demanded that bulldozers be run over his house instead of those in Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched an anti-encroachment drive and began razing illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the two-day demolition drive.

BJP took bribes for illegal construction: AAP

Raghav Chadha alleged that the illegal establishments were built under the BJP rule, which has been in power in the Municipal Corporation for the past 15 years.

"The BJP has been in power in the MCD for the past 15 years. During this time, their leaders allowed the construction of illegal establishments in exchange for bribes. Just as they are razing the illegal buildings and houses, they should also demolish the homes of BJP netas who took bribes for their construction," he said.

AAP MLA Atishi Singh also termed the BJP a party of goons and accused Home Minister Amit Shah of playing a 'major role' in the recent violent clashes

"In the past 8 years, the BJP has settled the most number of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas across the country to use them for riots. BJP is a party of goons and rioters. Amit Shah has a major role in creating these riots. These communal tensions are BJP's gift to the nation," she claimed.

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday amid heavy security. The demolition operation was launched just days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured in stone-pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence.