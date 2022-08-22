AAP Attacks Centre As Sisodia Probed In Liquorgate; 'Agencies Being Used To Topple Oppn'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference on Monday, August 22, stating that the Prime Minister and his party only want to topple state governments of opposition parties, instead of focussing on the real problems of the country.

While addressing the press conference, the AAP MLA claimed that PM Modi is using the Central agencies to target the opposition leaders and break their governments, with a view to form a BJP government in non-BJP ruled states.

"This is the BJP's formula, first through the central agencies like the CBI, ED, Income Tax they lodge cases against opposition leaders and then the BJP approaches those leaders to join the saffron party with a promise to close all cases against them. This is their 'modus operandi'," Atishi said.

The AAP leader further went on to say, "We have seen this in so many states around the country. Recently we saw how the BJP formed the government in Maharashtra by dividing and breaking the Shiv Sena. Then there's Goa, Manipur, Karnataka and many other states where the the BJP will first break the parties and then convince the opposition leaders to join them."

These comments from AAP leader Atishi come shortly after Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, claimed that the BJP approached him to jump ship and join the BJP and also promised to close all cases against him.

Manish Sisodia claims BJP told him to 'split AAP and join Party'

Under the scanner in the Delhi liquor policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that he had received an offer from BJP to split AAP and join the saffron party. Taking to Twitter on Monday, he further claimed that the saffron party had promised that the CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he accepts this offer. However, the senior AAP leader stressed, "My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do."

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

Very soon after Sisodia made the claim, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a press conference, claimed that BJP had also offered to make Delhi liquor scam accused Manish Sisodia the Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi.

Image: PTI