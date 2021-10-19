AAP Backs Boycott Of India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Game Over J&K Targeted Killings

Amid the resounding call for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday extended support to the growing chorus citing the civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a press brief, party leader Atishi Marlena stated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was of the belief that no cricket should be played between the two nations until Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J&K was put to an end. Seeking a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Marlena asserted that it was not right to play cricket matches when Kashmir was gripped with targeted killings.

The AAP leader said,

"We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even PM agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?"

"So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this," she added.

BCCI's Rajeev Shukla bats for India-Pakistan WC match

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla backed the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, telling reporters on Monday that 'commitments' had been made, of which India cannot back out.

"I strongly condemn these killings, strict action needs to be taken against these terrorist organisations. As far as the match is concerned, you know that commitments are made under the ICC. Under these, we can not refuse to play. In ICC tournaments, you have to play," Rajeev Shukla said.

In the past two weeks, 11 civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits. There has been a strong demand by several Indians and families of the terror victims that India call off the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

Several leaders and activists from Union Minister Giriraj Singh to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit have echoed the demand and have said that playing cricket with Pakistan on the backdrop of the civilian deaths in J&K and martyrdom of 9 soldiers in Poonch was an insult to all those who had laid down their lives to Pakistan's terror elements.