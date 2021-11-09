In an intriguing development ahead of the Punjab polls, AAP backed Navjot Sidhu's diatribe against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government. Speaking to the media on Monday, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha opined that Sidhu's questions over issues such as the delayed justice in sacrilege cases and the drug matter are "valid". Terming Channi as a "dramebaaz", he urged the CM to devote his attention to the important issues of the state. Amid longstanding rumours about AAP seeking to woo the ex-swashbuckling batsman, Chadha refused to speculate about Sidhu's political future.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha remarked, "I feel that the questions raised by Sidhu are valid. The questions being raised about the SIT, unemployment, justice in the Beadbi incident and putting the mastermind of the drugs mafia behind bars are valid. I demand that the Channi government should answer these questions. If the dramebaaz CM Channi can spare time from getting his photos clicked and releasing ads, he should focus on these issues of Punjab."

"I am no one to talk about Sidhu's future. Sidhu has to decide. The questions being raised are valid. AAP was the first party to raise questions on the SIT," he added.

Infighting in Punjab Congress

The rift between Navjot Sidhu and the Punjab CM intensified after the latter refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol. His ouster was one of the main demands put forth by Sidhu for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post. The Punjab Congress president was peeved at APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sidhu lambasted the state government for the purported inaction in sacrilege cases. He cried foul over the fact that no charge sheet had been filed in the Kotkapura case even 6 months after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team. Training his guns on the Advocate General yet again, he questioned the delay in filing a Special Leave Petition against the bail granted to Saini.