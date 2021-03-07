AAP Belongs To Dalits, Poor And All Those Who Have No One To Fall Back Upon: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while inaugurating the premises of the Rashtriya Shoshit Parishad at Taghlaqabad Institution area on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) belongs to Dalits and all those who have no one to fall back upon. Hitting out other political parties, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged that it was a conspiracy of political parties to deprive the financially weak of education in the last 70 years so that the Dalits remain poor and rich become richer.

READ | Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins Arvind Kejriwal's AAP; Raghav Chadha Present

Arvind Kejriwal: 'Dalit community has accepted AAP'

Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the last six years, we have brought about a revolution in the education sector in Delhi. We have worked to fulfil the dream of Baba Saheb Ambedkar who always said that education is the key for the Dalit community to equate with the rest of society."

Stating that political parties seek votes from the poor and downtrodden during the elections but serve the interests of the rich after coming to power, the Delhi CM said, "I consider myself fortunate that the Dalit community is with me. The Dalit community has accepted the Aam Aadmi Party. It is your party, it is the party of Dalits, the poor, the oppressed, and it is a party of those who have nobody else."

CM Kejriwal during his address detailed various schemes launched by his government to help the poor and the needy in Delhi including "Jai Bheem'' coaching scheme for those preparing for competitive exams, and hiring sewer cleaning machines operated by sanitation workers.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Kisan Mahapanchayat In Meerut On Feb 28

"We have launched a scheme -- Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana -- to financially support Dalit students who want to take coaching for competitive examinations such as IAS, IPS, engineering and medical entrances at any private coaching institute," he said.

APP chief said that the Delhi Jal Board has started a scheme under which 200 sanitation workers operate sewer cleaning machines that are hired by the government.

READ | CM Kejriwal Approves Delhi Board Of School Education; Says 'will Soon Scrap CBSE Board'

Delhi CM announces Delhi Board of School Education

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal while addressing a cabinet meeting gave approval to the constitution of the National Capital's own school education board. Announcing the approval of the Delhi Board of School Education, the Chief Minister said that this decision will bring "revolutionary changes" in the education system to new heights.

While stating that there are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that all government and private schools in the National Capital are affiliated with CBSE, but later in session 2021-2022, the state government will include 20-25 schools in the new education board.

READ | NITI Aayog Meet: Arvind Kejriwal Bats For Promoting Startups To Compete With China

(With PTI inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.