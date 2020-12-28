AAP-BJP Councillors Clash Over Misappropriation Of Funds; Shoes Hurled Inside MCD Office

Intensifying the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) house witnessed turmoil on Monday morning as councillors from both the parties clashed over the alleged misappropriation of funds. Councillors from both the parties indulged in a verbal spat and reportedly shoes and slippers were also hurled causing a ruckus inside the East MCD office. The BJP which has 47 corporators in the East Delhi Corporation has alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has not been releasing funds for the use of the Municipal Corporation.

Shoes, slippers hurled in East MCD house

In the video accessed by Republic TV, members of both the parties are see clashing physically with each, with certain leaders also climbing on tables with placards to protest against the BJP. As a counter to the BJP's accusations, the AAP has alleged corruption by the BJP, which has the majority across the Municipal Corporations, to the tune of Rs 2500 crores. Visuals also show Councillors hurling slippers at each other in the East MCD office.

Previously on December 18, a similar ruckus was witnessed in the Delhi Assembly over the alleged misappropriation of MCD funds. AAP legislators had raised slogans and banners in the Assembly demanding a CBI probe in the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam. "It is the public's hard-earned money and the MCD is indulged in corruption. Unless there is a CBI inquiry on the corruption of MCD, AAP MLAs and workers will continue creating such a ruckus," ANI had quoted AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

In a separate incident, demanding Rs 13,000 crores dues to be settled to the three Delhi Municipalities, the three mayors of North, East and South Delhi along with several other leaders tried to stage a dharna outside CM Kejriwal's house. The mayors have alleged that lack of dues has led to non-payment of salaries to doctors in various state-run hospitals.

The AAP and BJP mayors have often locked horns throughout the Coronavirus lockdown, with the MCD accusing major discrepancies between the COVID-19 death toll recorded from cremation and burial sites in the national capital and the number of coronavirus fatalities reported by the Delhi government. Incidentally, while the DMCs do come under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in 2009, the Centre delegated effective control of Delhi Municipal Corporation functions like building by-laws, allocation of central funds and carrying out performance reviews to the Delhi government. Moreover, the DMCs raise their own revenue through various activities and taxes apart from grants from the Delhi government and the Centre.

